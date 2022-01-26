Local portraitist laments lack of working material

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ARGUABLY the best and most famous human portrait ever painted in the world is Monalisa by Italian artiste Leonardo da Vinci.

In Bulawayo, Serlborne Park to be precise emerges a human portraitist who wants to put Zimbabwe on the map but laments challenges to do with lack of material.

A human portraitist is an individual whose occupation is to draw or paint portraits of human beings.

Originally from the mining town of Gwanda, Ngqabutho Khumalo came to Bulawayo last year to fulfil his dream of becoming a bona-fide human portraitist, but has found the going tough.

“I came to Bulawayo last year to chase my dreams of being the best human portraitist. But I’ve faced the critical challenge of not being able to buy the materials that I need for my portraits. Erasers, stumps, ink, dip pens, graphite, coloured and pastel pencils are costly nowadays, and not affording them has been a hindrance to my progress,” he said.

Ngqabutho has drawn a lot of celebrities in his career including the late Luveve rapper Cal Vin, South African duo of Makhadzi and Big Zulu whom he met last year when he was in the city.

“Meeting Big Zulu was an achievement indeed as he was the first celebrity that I’d drawn and went on to meet.

Seeing him smile because of my handiwork was just the cherry on top for me,” he said.

The National Annual Science Sports and Arts Festival (NASSAF) 2019 competition winner has vowed to overlook stumbling blocks on his way to put his art to the next level.

He said his resolve will not waiver amid the face of adversity and went on to extend a plea to well-wishers and corporates to lend a hand and help him acquire materials for his portraits.

“I could use any kind of help right now as I’m in dire straits. I implore well-wishers to help me achieve my dream,” was his message. – @eMKlass_49.