Local visual artist out to save painted dogs

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

PAINTED dogs are some of the most endangered species in Africa with fewer than 7 000 left across the continent.

It is against such a background that Lenward Mapinde, a Bulawayo-based wildlife visual artist is set to partner with a local organisation in a fund-raising drive meant to help protect the orphaned animals.

The 22-year-old will also be part of the Jacaranda Art Festival that will be held at the Borrowdale Race Course in Harare where he will rub shoulders with fellow artists.

“It has always been a lifelong dream to be part of something that would help the fauna since, cruelty to animals is rampant nowadays especially poaching so this initiative will be able to make citizens aware of the need to take care of our animals since they play a major role in our tourism sector,” said Lenward.

The exhibition will see over 100 visual artists from Zimbabwe showcasing their craft on 3 October.

Some of the artists to look out for include the Verandah Gallery founder Anna Fleming, Lawrence Nyemba and Blessing Chakandinakira.

Children and the over 70 years of age will enter for free.

Second in line will be an online exhibition for painted dogs that will be hosted and organised by UK-based citizens in a bid to protect painted dogs in Zimbabwe.

The month-long exhibition will run from 25 October to 25 November.

For the past years, organisations like Painted Dog Conservation have championed the saving of these endangered species through “action and education” and as such, Lenward wants to help where he can too.

Lenward will also be uploading content to the Pacific Point Fine Art virtual store where lovers of visual art will be able to purchase his handiwork. — @eMKlass_49