Look out for producer, T-nas Africa

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

THERE is an underrated producer who, given the chance, just might become the next big thing to emerge in the region’s music scene.

South Africa-based T-Nas Africa (real name Tinashe Nyathi) who has roots in Bulawayo is the beat maker behind hit tracks that have flooded the local scene including Wazikhoth’ilihlo by Tebza, Nomvula by Fab G Umshana Kagogo and Chipo Tsodzo by Mawiza.

So good have been his works that they have been nominated for awards with some winning.

In an interview, the artiste said he does not limit himself to one particular genre adding that being in South Africa is his strategy of aligning himself with acclaimed producers.

“I’m a producer who does a variety of genres although I started off producing Afro-house in 2016 when I was in Form 3. I’ve grown a lot since then and have worked with a number of artistes including Tebza who I assist with song-writing,” T-Nas Africa said.

“Being in South Africa is part of my vision of working with big names in the music industry like Prince Kaybee and Caiiro.”

T-Nas Africa said he dropped his debut EP titled Vibing Sessions last year and is working on a single that will feature artistes from Kwazulu Natal (KZN).

“I’m working with South African musicians from KZN including Ciar Diko. As a solo artiste, I’m preparing to drop a single called Home Owner that features various artistes from KZN this month. This is an Afro song that features Ldeekay Didablk, Tonie Keys and Bwest. These guys’ talent is enormous and I’m confident the track is going to be a hit.”

T-Nas Africa said he is also in the process of registering a music company as he moves in to make his mark in the music scene.

“I’ve a partner I’m working with and we’re looking at registering our company this side. Once I do this, I hope I’ll be able to clinch deals with big South African artistes so as to boost my brand,” said T-Nas Africa. — @mthabisi_mthire