Mafu back at Hwange

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MONTHS after dumping Hwange Football Club for Ngezi Platinum Stars where he was later fired, Bongani Mafu is back with Chipangano.

Hwange announced that Mafu, who left the coal mining town for Ngezi in March, was back as their head coach. The former Highlanders coach quit as Hwange coach to take up a role as an assistant coach at Ngezi Platinum under the Benjani Mwaruwari-led technical department. Mafu and Mwaruwari were however, sacked by Madamburo in July after a string of poor results.

“Once a coalminer always coalminer! We welcome back Bongani Mafu who today officially bounced back as our head coach. Mafu left us in June (sic) to join Ngezi Platinum, but has traced his steps back to the coal seams and raring to go! New season here we come,” the club announced.

Hwange were recently promoted to the Premier Soccer League after winning the Zifa Southern Region Division One League. They were relegated from the PSL in 2019 but once football resumed in 2021, they made sure that their stay in the lower league was a brief one.

After Mafu’s departure, Hwange finished their campaign under the guidance of former Bulawayo City coach Try Ncube. They won 27 of their 33 matches to see off the challenge of ZPC Hwange who fought a fierce battle towards the end of the season.

With Mafu now back, Ncube will now be the club’s first assistant coach. It appears the club sought for a new head coach since Ncube is a holder of a Caf B and will not be able to sit on the bench in the PSL since coaches at this level must be in possession of a Caf A. Mafu, with a Uefa B has exemption from the Zimbabwe Football Association to give instructions from the touchline in a PSL match. — @innocentskizoe