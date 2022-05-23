Breaking News
Chief Mabhikwa dies in car crash

Chief Mabhikwa dies in car crash

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Maiden Let’s Chow Foodie Conference on this weekend

23 May, 2022 - 12:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Maiden Let’s Chow Foodie Conference on this weekend Vuyisile Bulawayoman Ndlovu

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IN keeping with Africa Day celebrations and the National Culture Week, event organiser Group Therapy is set to hold its first Let’s Chow Foodie Conference on Sunday.

At the conference, different gourmets and beverages will be in abandon at the Venue with a Twist in Killarney.

Group Therapy is behind the famous Amapiano Festival and the recently-launched Bulawayoman Gin.

Food is an integral part of any nation’s culture and in keeping with that, Group Therapy’s managing director Vuyisile Ndlovu said the outdoor event is meant to cultivate the culture of interactivity while enjoying some food.

 

“As the word suggests, this initiative is meant to have people coming together to enjoy the different dishes we have in our locale. People are used to paying when such events are organised, but as a way of celebrating Africanacity, we will ensure free entrance for everyone and food will be sold inside,” said Ndlovu.

In pure picnic and outdoor style, foodies will bring their camp chairs and mats where they will enjoy different dishes such as braiied meat, hotdogs and kotas among other gastronomic goodies.

Ndlovu said entertainment will be on overload as patrons will enjoy music from a live band.

“We have invited the Afromuse band who will be our headline acts. They will cover classic acoustic songs and there will be chilled vibes. We’re used to having loud crowds enjoying the Amapiano Festival, but this will be the ultimate opposite,” he said.

Bulawayo has been known for programmes like these with Munch and Sip and Let’s meat and Braii being the most popular. – @eMKlass_49

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting