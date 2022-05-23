Maiden Let’s Chow Foodie Conference on this weekend

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IN keeping with Africa Day celebrations and the National Culture Week, event organiser Group Therapy is set to hold its first Let’s Chow Foodie Conference on Sunday.

At the conference, different gourmets and beverages will be in abandon at the Venue with a Twist in Killarney.

Group Therapy is behind the famous Amapiano Festival and the recently-launched Bulawayoman Gin.

Food is an integral part of any nation’s culture and in keeping with that, Group Therapy’s managing director Vuyisile Ndlovu said the outdoor event is meant to cultivate the culture of interactivity while enjoying some food.

“As the word suggests, this initiative is meant to have people coming together to enjoy the different dishes we have in our locale. People are used to paying when such events are organised, but as a way of celebrating Africanacity, we will ensure free entrance for everyone and food will be sold inside,” said Ndlovu.

In pure picnic and outdoor style, foodies will bring their camp chairs and mats where they will enjoy different dishes such as braiied meat, hotdogs and kotas among other gastronomic goodies.

Ndlovu said entertainment will be on overload as patrons will enjoy music from a live band.

“We have invited the Afromuse band who will be our headline acts. They will cover classic acoustic songs and there will be chilled vibes. We’re used to having loud crowds enjoying the Amapiano Festival, but this will be the ultimate opposite,” he said.

Bulawayo has been known for programmes like these with Munch and Sip and Let’s meat and Braii being the most popular. – @eMKlass_49