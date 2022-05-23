Man on the run after killing miner

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

AN illegal gold panner fatally stabbed his workmate with an okapi knife

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred at Jumbers Mine in Inyathi.

“Police in Nkayi are investigating a case of murder that occurred on 19 May at Jumbers Mine in Inyathi.

An illegal artisanal miner identified as Mikel Moyo stabbed to death Busani Dube (30) with an okapi knife once on the thigh.

“The duo who were panning for gold in an underground horizontal shaft, had an argument after the victim allegedly extracted soils supporting the underground shaft pillar. \

The suspect is on the run. Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu