Make-up artist moots beauty academy

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

OUTSTANDING self-taught make-up artist (MUA) from Bulawayo, Elinah Mangena, is getting set for a five-day make-up masterclass to assure the emergence of a new generation of aesthetically-inclined individuals.

Before opening her “ES Mangena Make-up and Beauty Academy,” Mangena will make her next stop at the upscale Masterclass scheduled for 2 to 6 October at a location to be announced.

Mangena told Chronicle Showbiz that her desire goes beyond simply teaching makeup. Her work has allowed her to mingle with elite personnel.

“This the first time that I am doing a five-day Masterclass in Bulawayo. The amount of preparation and investment, I really want to translate everything l have learnt skill wise and business wise in my home city. I can’t wait to host enthusiastic future MUAs and entrepreneurs.

“The master classes are always designed to accommodate individuals from different backgrounds, whether beginner level, semi-pro or professional.

They are tailor-made for all. As you know my journey as I started out as a MUA, it was really about passion and it was an opportunity that presented itself to me so that I put food on the table,” said Mangena.

According to Mangena, success is not an overnight endeavour but a lot goes into it.

“I then invested on the skill and business to reach the level I am at. I want to do the same thing for someone, knowing the scarcity of jobs, having to learn a skill with your hands gives you room to a stream of income anywhere you go. The theme is always ‘#LearnByDoing’ having the ability to move from the current reality to a desired one. The desire or vision must not only end on paper but requires action,” she said.

On her upcoming beauty academy, Mangena said the focal point will be on personal development, skill, and business coaching.

The beautician believes that, “Without consistency, diligence and agility, it’s easy to lose the plot. We are consistently learning, building and most of all, developing characteristics that are able to work and accommodate people from different cultures.”

Mangena, often known as the “Boss Lady,” made a niche for herself and even entered the South African entertainment industry, beautifying well-known actors Thuso Mbedu and Mapaseka ‘Pasi’ Koetle.

Mangena had previously published her first book, The Diary of a Self-Taught Make-Up Artist, and won awards for her work in the cosmetics industry. — @MbuleloMpofu