Man arrested with two snakes in satchel

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A man in Kwekwe shocked all and sundry after he was arrested for carrying two cobra snakes in a backpack.

Polite Ncube (26) Village Gono under Chief Mukoka in Gokwe South District, was arrested in Kwekwe Central Business District following a stop and search patrol by police.

He has since been arraigned before Kwekwe Magistrate, Ms Mildred Matuvi facing charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 20:14 that of removing any animal or any part of an animal from any land or one place to another or any land.

He was remanded in custody until tomorrow after pleading guilty.

In pleading, he told the court that the snakes were given to him by his grandfather for keeps.

Allegations are that On 25 March 2024 around 3 PM, Ncube was walking along Emmerson Mnangagwa Road in Kwekwe carrying a backpack.

He was intercepted by police officers who were on patrol who searched him and discovered two black cobra snakes stashed in the satchel.

The snakes were taken to Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority while the accused person was arrested.

Ms Ethel Bhumure represented the State.