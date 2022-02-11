Man axed to death by assailant over affair with underage girls

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

A 22-year-old man from Esigodini in Matabeleland South Province died after being hit by an axe after accusing his attacker of having love affairs with underage girls.

Matabeleland South Police provincial spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which happened on Sunday at around 7 pm

Insp Mangena named the deceased as Clifford Ncube while the alleged accused is Loveson Ndlovu (33) both under chief Mathe .

“The accused was walking from his place of residency when he met Clifford who was walking with his unnamed friend. The two who were carrying a chain and a knobkerrie accused Loveson of having love affairs with underage girls in the village and started beating him. Loveson managed to run away to a nearby homestead where upon entrance he saw an axe which he picked and went back whereupon he threw the axe which hit Clifford in the forehead and he died on the spot,” she said.

Insp Mangena said the accused was apprehended by villagers who handed him over to the police.

In an unrelated matter, a Bekezela township man in Filabusi committed suicide after axing his wife, leaving her for dead on Monday morning.

“Innocent Chandakaona had a misunderstanding with his wife over an undisclosed matter and he took an axe and started axing his wife all over the body until she was unconscious. It is believed that he thought the wife had died and he took a wire and hanged himself in the same house,” said Ins Mangena.

She said the wife later regained consciousness and screamed which alerted neighbours who came to the scene and later reported the matter to police.

“The wife is admitted at Filabusi District Hospital where she is being treated. We continue urging members of the public to value life and avoid using violence to solve problems. Members of the public should also stop moving around carrying dangerous weapons. We urge communities to work together with police in preventing crime,” she said. [email protected]