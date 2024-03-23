Man claims to be CIO to gain favour from revenue officer sentenced to 7 months in prison

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A 42-YEAR-old man was sentenced to 7 months in prison by the Karoi Magistrate Court for impersonation.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the accused from Glendale, Mazowe who claimed to be an undercover CIO operative approached a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) revenue supervisor at Chirundu border post driving a South African registered Toyota Hilux on 6 December 2024 with a Temporary Import Permit (TIP) which was not in his name.

“A report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person when it was established that he was not a public officer.”

“He was sentenced to 7 months imprisonment of which 3 months were suspended on condition that he pays USD300. A further 4 months were suspended for five years,” reads the statement.