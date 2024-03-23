Salvation Army Centenary Celebration extravaganza starts in Bulawayo today

Kamangeni Phiri,Online writer

THE Salvation Army’s Bulawayo Citadel is the place to be today as the church celebrates 100 years of existence as a Corps.

The church leadership unveiled a two-day extravaganza to mark the occasion, starting with a musical concert featuring celebrated gospel outfit, The Praising Souls, Zimbabwe Territorial Youth Band and Matabeleland Division Songsters and Youth Singers.

The show will end at 5pm.

Established in November, 1923, the Corps has grown from a small “Whites” only church to a cosmopolitan congregation that serves the interest of everyone including society’s down-trodden.

“Admission is free. Come and be blessed through music and dance,” said (pastor) Corps officer, Captain Maxwell Muchenje.

Tomorrow, Sunday, Citadel will host a “Big Sunday” Service where Chief Secretary, Colonel Mambo will be guest of honour.

Bulawayo’s Minister of State and Devolution, Cde Judith Ncube and the city’s Deputy Mayor, Edwin Ndlovu, will also attend.

Captain Muchenje said the Sunday service will start at 9am ending at 1pm.

The centenary celebrations which are expected to run up to the end of the year, will be held under the theme,”Ebenezer, thus far the Lord has taken us.” Ends