Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping daughter (15)

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A BINGA man (54) was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping his daughter (15).

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPAZ) said the accused raped the complaint on two occasions in October when she was sleeping in her room and also while collecting dishes in his room.

“The matter came to light when the complainant advised her mother of the two incidents. On the 9th of January 2024, the matter was reported to the Police leading to the accused person’s arrest,” reads the statement.