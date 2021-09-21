Man in court for unlawful entry and theft of property worth $229 000

Boitumelo Makhurane, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man has appeared in court for allegedly breaking in and stealing cash and property worth ZW$229 000 and US$600 from the Director of Firematic Consulting.

Charlton Nkani (29) who has no fixed address was not asked to plead to charges of unlawful entry and theft when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Miss Rachel Mukanga.

He was remanded in custody to September 28.

The court heard that on Saturday, Nkani allegedly broke into Ms Nomthandazo Ngwenya

of Lola Court, located along Samuel Parirenyatwa Street and 4th Avenue. Nkani cut the razor wire with a pliers and jumped over the durawall into Ms Ngwenya’s yard.

Nkani allegedly broke the padlocks of the burglar door and the main door and gained entry into the house.

He then robbed Ms Ngwenya’s daughter of her iPhone 8 plus smartphone at knife point. He is said to have entered Miss Buhlebenkosi Ngwenya’s bedroom, threatened her and demanded her phone’s password.

The court heard that Nkani also allegedly stole three rolls of canvas fire hydrant horses, 42-inch plasma television and US$600 and left the house.

Ms Ngwenya’s daughter rushed to her mother’s bedroom and told her about what had happened and they teamed up with other neighbours to hunt for Nkani.

On the same day around 7AM, Nkani was apprehended by members of the public in a bushy area carrying the stolen television and he led them to Ms Ngwenya’s house.

Prosecuting Miss Hazel Ncube said: “On September 18 Nkani allegedly broke in unlawfully, intentionally and without permission or authority from Ms Ngwenya and used threats of immediate violence to induce Ms Ngwenya’s daughter. Nkani unlawfully and with intent to deprive Ms Ngwenya of control of her property ,he stole four rolls of fire hydrant horses,42 inch plasma television and US$600 cash which was in her full custody realising that there was a real risk or possibility that the property was owned,” she said.

The value of the property stolen is ZW$229 000 and US$600.

@Boity104