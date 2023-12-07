Man kills brother over US$20

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Mabutweni bludgeoned his elder brother to death after accusing him of spending his share US$20 that came from rentals of their home.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Insp Msebele said on August 5 this year the now deceased Gift Mpofu (38) received rentals from a tenant and used it without the knowledge of his younger brother Gibson Mpofu.

On Wednesday the accused went home around 3AM, visibly drunk and demanded his share of the money.

“The now deceased notified his brother that he had used the money. This angered the accused who then took a 50m log and started assaulting his brother all over the body until he fell. The elder brother called for help as he was having difficulties breathing until he died. The accused tried running away but was apprehended by members of the neighbourhood watch committee who also made a police report,” said Ass Insp Msebele.