Man kills drinking pal

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A MAN is on the run after he allegedly fatally stabbed a beer drinking partner due to an undisclosed issue.

In a statement, police said Arnold killed Stanford Matongo (35) at Hopley Shopping Centre on 2 December 2023.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest.

“Police in Southlea Park are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a male suspect only identified as Arnold who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 02/12/23 at Hopley Shopping Centre in which Stanford Matongo (35) died.”

” The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim once on the ribs with a sharp object after an argument over an undisclosed issue during a beer drinking spree. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.