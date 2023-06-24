Mandatory speed limiters for public transport vehicles

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

[email protected]

All new passenger service and heavy duty vehicles registered in Zimbabwe must be installed with a speed monitoring and speed limiting device by August 1 while those already operating must regularise the requirements by January 1, 2024, the Government has announced.

Through Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona said no inspecting officer shall issue a certificate of fitnes to such vehicles unless the said devices have been installed.

‘ No person shall operate or drive on any road a passenger public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe or a heavy vehicle with a net mass of four thousand six hundred kilograms (4 600kg) or more registered in Zimbabwe, unless both of the following devices are fitted to the vehicle-

(a) a speed monitoring device; and

(b) aspeed limiting device limiting such category of vehicles to a speed not exceeding 100km/h:

Provided that the devices referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) have been certified by the vehicle inspecting officer and approved by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe,” said Minister Mhona.

According to the Statutory Instrument, no inspecting officer shall issue a certificate of fitness for any passenger public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe or a heavy vehicle with a net mass of four thousand six hundred kilograms (4 600kg) or more registered in Zimbabwe, unless both devices referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) of section 3(1) of these regulations are fitted to the vehicle for which the certificate of fitness should be issued.

“The Commissioner shall not issue an operator’s licence, route authority or any other form of licence or permit to any operator

owner or driver of public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe or a heavy vehicle with a net mass of four thousand six hundred kilograms (4 600kg) or more registered in Zimbabwe unless both devices referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) of subsection (1) of section 3 of these regulations are fitted to the vehicle with effect from the date of 1st August, 2023.

Notwithstanding subsections (2) and (3), those public service vehicles registered in Zimbabwe or heavy vehicles with a net mass of four thousand six hundred kilograms (4 600kg) or more registered in Zimbabwe which had not been operating without both devices fitted to them prior to 1st August, 2023, shall comply by 1st January, 2024.,”said Minister Mhona.