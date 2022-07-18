Mandie Mae tackles depression through song

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

REGGAE artiste, Mandie Mae has released a new song, Take me to the stars meant to tackle depression.

The songstress told Chronicle Showbiz that “Take me to the stars” is about what a lot of youths face nowadays, depression.

“This song is about the struggles that youths in Africa face, especially those in the ghetto. Most are faced with depression and this has been a topical issue lately,” she said.

The song that was recorded, mixed and mastered by Collin Beats is available on YouTube as a lyrics video.

The Ubuntu Marketing Agency ambassador said it is important for artistes to take their time when composing music.

“For one to come up with a polished piece, we need to take our time, research, and compose mature lyrics. It took about four months for this song to come full circle as I was still researching on the different issues tackled in the song,” said Mandie Mae.

