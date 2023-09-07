Manicaland congratulates President Mnangagwa for emphatic election victory

Online writer

President Mnangagwa this morning received Zanu PF Manicaland province representatives at State House, for a courtesy call to congratulate the party’s First Secretary for winning the 2023 Presidential election.

President Mnangagwa won the Presidential election held on August 23 and 24 garnering 52.6 percent of the vote ahead of his closest opponent Mr Nelson Chamisa who stood for Citizens Coalition for Change and got 44 percent.