Mapeza now Warriors coach

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

ZIFA have announced Norman Mapeza as Warriors interim coach for the upcoming Four Nations tournament in Malawi, scheduled to take place from March 18-26.

In the tournament, the Warriors will face Zambia, Kenya and the hosts.

“ZIFA is pleased to announce that Norman Mapeza has been appointed as the interim head coach of the men’s Zimbabwe national team, for the upcoming four-nations tournament in Malawi. The tournament which will be played in Lilongwe from the 18th-26th of March, features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“Norman Mapeza is the current head coach of Zimbabwe Premier League side FC Platinum with whom he has won multiple league titles. He is also a former national team captain and has had several stints as head coach of the men’s senior national team. Norman Mapeza will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach, Takesure Chiragwi,” said Zifa in their statement.

In another appointment made by Zifa, Simon Marange is now head coach of the Under-20 men’s national team.

“Simon Marange currently serves as the Orlando Pirates reserve team coach. He was promoted from the U21s of Orlando Pirates whom he coached from 2020-2023. Between 2018-2020, Marange was the Under-17 coach of Orlando Pirates, winning the Future Champions Trophy, beating Osasuna, Club Brugge and Spartak Moscow on the way to the final in a tournament boasting the likes of FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid as former winners.

He brings to Zimbabwe football, experience in working with elite youth players in their professional development phase, bridging the last step into professional football,” said Zifa.

Simon Marange will be assisted by former Aces Academy head coach, Backlyfield Chivenga.