Mark wins Senior Men Bodybuilding competition

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MARK Anthony Vassilatos won the Senior Men Bodybuilding competition at the 2022 Exodus and Company Zimbabwe National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships held in the capital city on Saturday.

The championships were last held in 2019 and put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic but returned this year at the 7 Arts Theatre.

The competition had 11 categories, which included senior men bodybuilding, junior men, men’s fitness open, men’s physique, women bikini fitness open, women beach bikini open, women wellness fitness open, and wheelchair men bodybuilding open.

Winners will represent Zimbabwe at international competitions. Top bodybuilders who took part included two-time Mr Zimbabwe Ndumiso Dlodlo, Noah Dzvokora, Gideon Teguru, Lynette Tom, Aaron Musarurwa, Blessing Itai Sithole, Lovemore Munyamana, Mark Valisatos, Nomathamsanqa Phiri, Eva Madanha and Stanslous Chirenje.

Official results

Senior Men Bodybuilding Overall winner: Mark Anthony Vassilatos

Men’s Physique Overall winner: David Weier

Most outstanding Female athlete: Nomathamsanqa Phiri

Senior Men Bodybuilding over 85kgs

1. Mark Anthony Vassilatos

2. Noah Dzvokora

3. Gideon Teguru

4. Irvine Dekeya

5. Simbarashe Nyamukondiwa

6. Nunurai Masosonere

Senior Men Bodybuilding up to and including 85kgs

1. Edward Mutero

2. Aaron Musarurwa

Women Beach Bikini

1. Demi- Lee Benade

2. Isobelle S Voslo

3. Yeukai Midzi

4. Evangelistah Madanhi

5. Mitchel Chivake

Women Bikini Fitness

1. Nomathamsanga Phiri

2. Linnety Tom

3. Kirsty McSorley

Men’s Physique up to and including 176cm

1. Jose Luquembo

2. Genius Gwara

3. Pritchard Hoko

4. Prestone Chamunorwa

5. Jonathan Fredericks

6. Lewis P. Tembo

Wheelchair Men Bodybuilding

1. Lesley Gondo

2. Marko Mwale

3. Pearson Tazvivinga

4. Lameck Rashai

Junior Men Bodybuilding

1. Aaron Musarurwa

2. Panashe Hillary Mabika

3. Stanslous Chirenje

4. Shelton Chidembo

5. John Tatenda Mandinyanya

6. Weignrace Masendeke

Men’s Fitness

1. Paul Bako

2. Justine Mututumusa

3. Beloved George

4. Donald Munashe Matambirofa

5. Francois J.T. Nyashanu

6. Pearson Charakupa

Senior Men Bodybuilding up to and including 75kgs

1. Francis Tatanca Chideme

2. Stanslous Chirenje

3. Weignrace Masendeke

4. Dylan Hakata

5. Suwali Masiye

Men’s Physique over 176cm

1. David Weier

2. Blessing Itai Sithole

3. Tinotenda Ryan Gumbo

4. Tarusarira Munengoni

Women Wellness Fitness

Mitchel Chivake.

– @innocentskizoe