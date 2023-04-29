Masotha lives, breathes dancing

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

DANCE is a universal language that transcends words and cultures. It’s a form of expression that allows people to communicate their emotions and tell their stories. For many, it’s a way of life.

Whether as a hobby or profession, dancing brings joy and fulfilment to countless individuals.

As Nesbert Nzou, famously known as Masotha, a dancer from Bulawayo, puts it, “Dance is my passion. It’s what I live and breathe.”

Masotha is one of many talented dancers who have made a name for themselves in the world of dance, not just in Zimbabwe, but also across the globe.

Dance is an important component of culture since it displays a person’s culture. Legends in the field of dancing are named on an annual basis and some put on the hall of fame. From the United States of America, we have the likes of Michael Jackson, Shakira in Colombia, Mikhail Baryshnikov in Russia, and the list is endless from each corner of this world.

But Zimbabwe too has its own household names, including Alick Macheso, Ammara Brown, Roki, Sandra Ndebele, Katarina, and the raunchy Bev. Masotha, however, is an unsung hero on the dance floor, born in Pelandaba and bred in Entumbane, he has made a significant impact on the dance industry.

Masotha began his journey in dance in the year 2000 as a dancer under Imvimbi Arts, a dance group he had long admired. He continued to hone his craft and worked with both Charles and Martin of Ndolwane Super Sounds, a Zimbabwean group famous for its fusion of traditional and modern music.

“I had joined Imvimbi Arts after admiring our fellow brothers and sisters from Pelandaba who took dance as a hobby and would dance on the streets.

“As I grew my art, I later joined Ndolwane Super Sounds still as a dancer and I worked with both Charles and Martin when they were still working together. I still continue to dance for them either here in Zimbabwe or South Africa,” said Masotha.

Masotha’s hard work and dedication eventually paid off, and he decided to form his own group, Sungura Masters, in 2010. His motive for forming the group was to grow in the art industry and develop his dream of fronting the craft of sungura dance moves.

“I decided to major in sungura after realising the gap where our peers wouldn’t want to take up the dance to a genre that many view as old aged,” he said.

In his 23-year career, Masotha has faced numerous challenges, especially when it comes to support and sponsorships. However, he has managed to gain recognition through hard work and unique dance culture.

“We have shared stages with sungura greats locally and regionally, having done tours in South Africa and covered events as far as Zambia. Our major challenges have been mainly on the issues with support and sponsorships. From day one, we have to eat what we earn, and so the progress of our dance as a business becomes slow.

Despite the challenges, Masotha and Sungura Masters plan to embark on a national and possibly regional tour this year with an exciting and explosive dance production that will showcase their unique dance culture. Masotha’s ultimate goal is to establish a dance school in the city to ensure that the dance business grows and is sustainable.

"However, with our unique dance culture we have managed to get recognition through hard work and we have so far, besides being able to put food on our tables, we have shared stages with sungura greats locally and regionally having done tours in South Africa and covered events as far as Zambia," said Masotha.

Masotha’s long-term goal is to establish a dance school in the city to ensure the growth and sustainability of the dance business. He believes that through a dance school, he can share his knowledge and experience with the next generation of dancers, empowering them to continue the legacy of dance in Zimbabwe.

“We are in the process of formulating a dance production which will best describe Masotha and Sungura Masters. We are aiming to embark on a national tour and possibly a regional tour. We are working very hard as we aim to ensure the production grabs accolades,” said the reigning BAA Outstanding Dancer. — @mthabisi_mthire