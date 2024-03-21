Masvingo sees positive impact from developments

Lingani Nyika in Masvingo

MORE than 60 boreholes have been rehabilitated in Masvingo Central constituency with several schools and homes connected to electricity as the Second Republic walks the talk in driving sustainable development in all parts of the country.

The borehole water project has enhanced access to clean water in wards 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, and 34 while the electrification programme has become a game-changer as it positively impacts education, businesses and economic development in the constituency.

In line with the Government’s drive to ensure inclusive development, Masvingo National Assembly representative, Cde Eddison Mudiwa Zvobgo, is working closely with local communities and relevant Government agencies to push the development agenda.

Ward 18 Councillor, Fanuel Chinyengetere, said the provision of reliable water sources for both domestic use and horticulture purpose in all villages was commendable.

“This effort particularly uplifts women who are predominantly engaged in agriculture and promotes a better quality of life,” he said.

“The presence of safe and clean water sources plays a crucial role in preventing the spread of diseases like cholera that has become a cause for concern in the country lately.”

Ward 18A village head, Mr Munyaradzi Chinema, expressed his appreciation to the Government and the area legislator saying the community was feeling the development impact.

Mr Darlington Chimema, the youth chairperson for Ward 18A said having safe and clean water was critical for the well-being of the community.

Masvingo Central constituency coordinator Mr Addmore Matindike said they would continue with the borehole rehabilitation programme and initiate other development projects.

“Our borehole restoration initiative should wind up by July, paving the way for new borehole drilling. Additionally, that month will see us pressing ahead with clinic developments and road rehabilitation in the constituency given the expected cessation of rainfall,” said Mr Matindike.

“Across Ward 34, we aim to provide electricity as part of our backing for the Rural Electrification initiative.”

He expressed his gratitude for the commitment and support between the Government and communities in stimulating development projects.

“The President’s commitment to fostering development and communities’ collaboration has significantly contributed to the progress of the province,” said Mr Matindike.

“The local communities are actively endorsing and aiding in the successful execution of projects.”

One of the locals, Mrs Tambudzai Mutumhe, said the communities were excited about improving livelihoods in rural communities.

“Cde Zvobgo has helped improve the school’s water system, making it possible to easily access water from taps.

“The convenience of water access is beneficial for projects like poultry and horticulture, particularly in hot temperatures,” she said.