Masvingo sets sights on becoming Africa’s biggest lithium producer

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Government has set sights on Masvingo leading the country’s efforts to become Africa’s biggest lithium producer by increasing annual output of the mineral from approximately 18 000 tonnes in 2020 to 150 000 tonnes by 2030.

Masvingo aims to contribute to the growth of Zimbabwe’s mining industry economy, which is projected to reach US$40 billion by 2030. Lithium, a key component in the production of batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, has seen a surge in demand globally, driven by the transition towards clean energy sources.

In a statement, the Government said Sinomine’s Bikita Minerals playing a key role, in efforts to reach a US$40 billion mining industry economy by 2030.

The Government said Sinomine acquired Bikita Minerals in a substantial US$300 million investment deal last year. The completion of the Spodumene and Petalite Processing Plant, which was commissioned by the Head of State, has further bolstered the province’s efforts.

Becoming Africa’s largest lithium producer would not only bring economic benefits to Masvingo and Zimbabwe but also position the country as a significant player in the global lithium market.