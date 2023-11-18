Matabeleland North resources can lure many investors- Prof Mthuli Ncube

Leonard Ncube in Lupane

FINANCE and Economic Investment Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said Matabeleland North can significantly contribute to the national economy from its vast natural endowments if the province attracts the right investors.

Speaking at the inaugural Matabeleland North Diaspora Investment Conference in Lupane today, Prof Ncube said the province is rich in mineral resources such as coal, methane gas, gold, Lithium and others, as well as in wildlife, fertile soils for farming, and clean energy from long sunny hours.

The Minister said he would not have missed the conference not only because he is originally from Matabeleland North in Lupane, but because Investment falls within his portfolio hence it is his job to help attract investors.

“Matabeleland North, one of our 10 provinces, has huge natural endowments which we believe that investors will always find exciting. We have energy, coal and gas mining, Lithium in Kamativi, and there are companies that are interested.

“It’s a region with a strong tourism base in Victoria Falls and Binga as well as some hunting concessions. Its a very rich region which should contribute more to the economy. As a Minister responsible for investment I am going around making sure each province profiles its resources and today we are in Matabeleland North, ” he said.

Government wants each province to be given an opportunity for a boost in investment and ultimately contribute to national economic growth.

Matabeleland North has seven districts and each has unique resources which when tapped into can make meaningful contribution to the provincial GDP.

Each local authority dangled opportunities in its area with numerous incentives available.

Solar energy, agriculture, leather, are some of the low hanging fruits that need investment.

Prof Ncube said investors should not think twice about investing in Matabeleland North and encouraged Zimbabweans based outside the country to seriously consider approaching local authorities for projects.

The conference started on Friday and ends today, and was attended by various Government departments and agencies, representatives of the Diaspora community, local authorities, academics and others.