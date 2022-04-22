Matabeleland South police ban dangerous weapons

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland South have banned for one month the carrying of dangerous weapons in public in all its four policing districts in the province as part of efforts to curb violent crimes.

The province continues to record an upsurge in murder cases.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena said the ban will stretch from May 1 to May 31 in Gwanda, Beitbridge, Umzingwane and Bulilimamangwe policing districts.

She said during the period police will intensify patrols and conduct stop and searches throughout the province.

“Our four policing districts in the province that is Gwanda, Beitbridge and Bulilimamangwe and Umzingwane Districts have each issued a prohibition order against carrying of dangerous weapons. As police we believe that the carrying in public, whether openly or in concealment, in a public or public display of these weapons is likely to cause public disorder or a breach of peace.

“These weapons are namely catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, spears, daggers or any traditional weapons. During the ban we will intensify patrols and conduct stop and searches. By virtue of this notice any police officer is hereby authorised in terms of Section 4 (5) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act to seize without warrant any weapon or item capable of being used as a weapon,” she said.

Insp Mangena said anyone who failed to comply with this order in terms of Section 4 (4) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Chapter 11:23) will be liable to a fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for six months or to both a fine and imprisonment.

She said the ban had been necessitated by a spate of robbery, attempted murder and murder cases which were recorded in the province involving these weapons.

“We have encountered a number of violent crimes which are committed using these dangerous weapons in various parts of the province and we want to ensure that we fight this violence hence no person shall carry or display in a public place or whether in concealment any of these weapons. Of particular concern are murder cases which are on the increase and most of them are over petty issues,” she said.

