Mat’land power infrastructure rehab gets funding

30MVA transformer is delivered at Turk substation in Bubi District recently. The transformer was supplied under ZimFund power project and has a capacity to supply power to 30 000 customers.

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

THE rehabilitation of energy infrastructure is underway in Matabeleland region where ZimFund is providing the financial resources targeting key impact transmission projects.

The ageing infrastructure at most of the country’s electricity substations has of late become a major threat to the reliable supplies as the equipment has exceeded its lifespan and is prone to fail at any time.

Through ZimFund, a multi-donor resource fund managed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Zimbabwe is rolling out Emergency Power Infrastructure Rehabilitation Projects (EPIRP) to enhance energy infrastructure efficiency.

In Matabeleland region the funding targets to improve availability and reliability of electricity supply at the interlinked Mpopoma, Criterion, Forestvale and Marvel substations in Bulawayo and surrounding areas as well as Turk substation in Bubi District. The ongoing rehabilitation exercise is being championed under a US$22,74 million Phase II intervention, which should be completed in December this year. The scheme consolidates Phase I projects that were completed in 2016 at a total cost of US$35 million.

Under Phase I projects, two 20MVA transmission transformers were installed at Mpopoma and Criterion substations while 52 distribution transformers were installed in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South provinces, says ZimFund in a latest report shown to this publication.

The intervention has been credited for restoring power supplies to a large number of households while others were being added for the first time.

Under EPIRP Phase II, ZimFund has so far financed the replacement of Marvel substation transformer to the tune of US$3,74 million, which was commissioned in 2018. The 175MVA transformer has the capacity to supply 175 000 customers in Bulawayo and nearby towns.

Marvel substation serves facilities that cater for a population of about two million spread over Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and North provinces. The substation supplies power to critical facilities such as Ncema Water Works, which serves the Bulawayo community with water supply, Turk Mine, How Mine, Fernhill Water Works and the City of Bulawayo as a whole.

Also, under Phase II, ZimFund has financed the replacement of a 30MVA 88/33kV transformer at Turk substation, which is supplied with power from Marvel 88 kV substation and feeds part of Matabeleland North covering rural health service centres with 14 clinics, 40 primary schools and 21 high schools. “The project comprised of the design and manufacturing of a transformer and ancillary equipment. The transformer was delivered on site on 27 May 2021,” said ZimFund.

“Installation is underway and it is being done by ZETDC, the utility and end-user. The total cost of the transformer is US$1,03 million.”

The Turk substation was left crippled in March 2016 following a catastrophic fault at Hwange Power Station when one of the transformers that supplies auxiliary supplies failed beyond repair. This necessitated the removal of the Turk transformer, which was taken to Hwange in order to avoid a possible total shutdown.

Although a temporary arrangement was put in place and energized at a lower 33kV, ZimFund said the move meant that areas supplied from the Turk substation, including Lupane State University and others, were going to be supplied from Marvel substation, which is over 120km away. This has resulted in unreliable power supply, severe voltage drops and a significant increase in network losses throughout the Matabeleland North province, reads the report.

At Mpopoma substation, which was severely damaged by a fire incident in 2017, ZimFund financed the replacement of the 11kV switchboard and this comprised the design, manufacturing and delivery. The equipment was successfully delivered on site on 18 February 2021 and ZETDC has already started preparations to install the switchgear at a cost of US$560 000, said ZimFund.

However, the equipment will be installed at Forestvale substation in Entumbane. This was after the power utility, following the 2017 fire incident, took the switchgear meant for Forestvale and installed it at Mpopoma substation to avert disruption of service.

The Mpopoma substation was commissioned in 1959 and had exceeded its recommended useful technical life of 30 years. The station feeds most high-density suburbs and part of the heavy industrial areas, Mpilo Central Hospital including strategic fuel reserves for Matabeleland provinces.

ZimFund manager, Mr Emmanuel Nzabanita said the Turk substation transformer and the Mpopoma switchgear rehabilitation projects were left out under the first phase due to financial constraints.

“Now that the Turk substation transformer and the switchgear are now on site, we look forward to ZETDC doing a good job in the installation and subsequent commissioning,” he said.

Plans are also under to install a 175MVA transformer at Sherwood substation in Kwekwe while another transformer is under installation at Orange Grove substation in Mutate after equipment was delivered late last year.