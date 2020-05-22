Matter of fact

Matter of fact Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku

The Chronicle

In our yesterday’s publication we inadvertently published the Parliament of Zimbabwe Condolence Message for the late National hero Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku with the picture of the Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant General Edzai Chimonyo instead of Brig General Masuku’s picture.

Lt-Gen Chimonyo

We want to take this opportunity to unreservedly apologise to Lieut-Gen Chimonyo, his family, the Zimbabwe National Army, the Masuku family and the Parliament of Zimbabwe for any inconvenience this misrepresentation might have caused. — Editor.

