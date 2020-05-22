Matter of fact

In our yesterday’s publication we inadvertently published the Parliament of Zimbabwe Condolence Message for the late National hero Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku with the picture of the Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant General Edzai Chimonyo instead of Brig General Masuku’s picture.

We want to take this opportunity to unreservedly apologise to Lieut-Gen Chimonyo, his family, the Zimbabwe National Army, the Masuku family and the Parliament of Zimbabwe for any inconvenience this misrepresentation might have caused. — Editor.