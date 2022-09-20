Mavesereve in Sharks squad for Vodacom Rugby Championship

Mavesereve in Sharks squad for Vodacom Rugby Championship Tinotenda Blithe Mavesere with FNB Player that Rocks award

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international rugby player, Tinotenda Blithe Mavesere has been named in the 50-man Cell C Sharks squad for the 2022/23 season Vodacom United Rugby Championship.

Blithe Mavesere in Sables colours

The Cell C Sharks head coach Sean Everitt included those players currently in injury rehabilitation as well as the Springboks, who are presently involved in Castle Lager Rugby Championship action.

Mavesere is one of players presently recovering from injury. The 23-year-old loose forward joined the Sharks on a two year deal last year.

Prop Thomas du Toit will continue to captain the side as they embark on their second foray into this illustrious inter-continental tournament, which features teams from South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy.

However, Mavesere has not traveled with a 28-man Europe touring squad, ahead of their opening three matches of this season’s Vodacom United Rugby Championship campaign.

On Friday evening the team will play Zebre at Stadio Lanfranchi before heading off to Wales and Ireland for matches against the Dragons and Leinster respectively.

The Cell C Sharks will play their first home game at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on October 15th, when they welcome the Glasgow Warriors to Durban.

[email protected]

