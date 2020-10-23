Mazibuko works on Miss Summer Strides return

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IN a bid to revive the Miss Summer Strides beauty pageant that was last held in 2006, the competition’s licence holder, Sipho Mazibuko will soon be scouting for models to compete at this year’s pageant.

The finale is set to take place on November 28 at Lavinia Gardens in Bulawayo with auditions slated for November 1.

Miss Summer Strides was one of the most popular modelling contests in the country as it captivated the nation with its winners going on to shine globally.

This is the pageant that promoted beauties from Bulawayo as it churned out the likes of Lorraine Maphala-Phiri, Oslie Muringai-Matsikenyeri, Sibusisiwe Dube, Juliet Ncube and Yolanda Gumbo among many others.

After being inactive for a good 14 years, Mazibuko said she is excited to resume the pageant as it is an event that has always been close to her heart.

“It’s with great pleasure that Strides Models announces the return of the prestigious Miss Summer Strides for 2020.

Casting will be held at Lavinia Gardens on November 1 as from midday to 2PM. No latecomers,” Mazibuko said.

She said aspiring models must bring a two-piece swimsuit of any colour for the casting.

After the casting, Mazibuko said the shortlisted models will prepare for the semi-finals.

“The semi-finals will be held on November 14 and then the finals on November 28. The winner will receive a modelling contract with Heads Models in South Africa.”

For the better part of this year, the veteran modelling instructor has been on a rebranding exercise working on the revival of the modelling competition as her aim is to bring back glory to the country’s pageantry.

“I’m very serious about this pageant. It’s all thanks to the Covid -19 lockdown as I’d time to reflect on the competition and properly plan its return. I want to reclaim my former glory,” said Mazibuko.

She had been trying to bring back the competition for the past five years but had been hitting a brick wall.

According to her, this time, she has put everything in place for the holding of the competition although she can do with more sponsors.

“I’ve been down this road before, but previously, I was hindered by health problems. Now my family is backing me with some of the money needed. I now have a venue where the finals will be held but, however, I’m still looking for sponsors to join in,” said Mazibuko. — @bonganinkunzi.