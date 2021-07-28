MCAZ approves the use of Johnson and Johnson

Harare Bureau

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe has approved the use of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

The vaccine becomes the fifth to be approved for use in the country after the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac, the Russian Sputnik V and the Indian Covaxin.

“Based on the review of the submitted quality, safety and efficacy data and upon performing a benefit-risk assessment thereof, emergency use authorisation has been granted for Ad26.Sars-Cov-S manufactured by Johnson and Johnson. This authorisation was issued on the basis of section 75 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (Chapter 15:03),” said the MCAZ.