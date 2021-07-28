Breaking News
Zimbabwe covid-19 cases breach 100 000 mark

Zimbabwe covid-19 cases breach 100 000 mark

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

MCAZ approves the use of Johnson and Johnson

28 Jul, 2021 - 15:07 0 Views
0 Comments
MCAZ approves the use of Johnson and Johnson

The Chronicle

Harare Bureau

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe has approved the use of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

The vaccine becomes the fifth to be approved for use in the country after the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac, the Russian Sputnik V and the Indian Covaxin.

“Based on the review of the submitted quality, safety and efficacy data and upon performing a benefit-risk assessment thereof, emergency use authorisation has been granted for Ad26.Sars-Cov-S manufactured by Johnson and Johnson. This authorisation was issued on the basis of section 75 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (Chapter 15:03),” said the MCAZ.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting