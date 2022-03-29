Breaking News
Mcheznana, Thandy Dhlana Khanyisa Dlozi single out tomorrow Mcheznana

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent  

Kwaito/hip-hop musician Mcheznana and 2021 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) Outstanding Alternative Music winner Thandy Dhlana are set to release a single titled Khanyisa Dlozi tomorrow.

The single which seeks to thank ancestors was produced by 2021 RoilBAA Outstanding producer Neshville. It is expected to be a gem, taking note of the talent it is laced with.

Mcheznana, the Yokozuna hit-maker said the song will be available on various social media platforms.

Mcheznana who has made it a tradition to release a single every year, said his fans should expect a song to dance during the Easter period and throughout the year.

Said Thandy Dlana: “The beautiful thing about music collaborations is that you learn a lot that nobody can take away from you.” – @mthabisi_mthire

