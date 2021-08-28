Meet MC Pashy, Beitbridge’s showbiz guru

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

At the turn of the new millennium, the minds of many people in society adopted the reality that what men can do, women can do better.

Such a mindset has seen more women rolling up their sleeves and venturing into various fields that were traditionally dominated by men.

In the world of arts and music, being an Master of Ceremony (MC) has since time immemorial, been a preserve for men. But lately, women have been doing well in that field, something that seen the rise of gems across the globe.

Inspired by this has been Beitbridge-based MC, Patience Moyo (37), commonly known as MC Pashy by her legion of fans. A trained journalist-cum-teacher, Pashy has endeared herself with the community in the border town as one vibrant woman who has taken the entertainment field by storm.

She has become the most sought-after MC at most functions, be it in blissful or sorrowful moments.

The multilingual Pashy who cut her teeth in the showbiz sector in 2013 after leaving journalism in 2007 and later joining teaching in 2011, has been gradually gaining ground in other towns nationwide.

“I started doing this back in 2013 as a junior teacher, mostly during weekends or on leave. I would at times direct school proceedings during various school events,” said Pashy.

“I’ve always enjoyed being an MC or announcer at school events at various levels including critical events like provincial competitions. Gradually, I moved to do community events that included graduations, birthdays and farewell parties, bridal showers, weddings and corporate functions among others.”

She added that being the patron of Debate and Public Speaking at school was an added advantage in building her self-confidence to stand before multitudes of people. The feeling of being a teacher, she said was inspiration enough to be professional and principled as a civil servant and in the showbiz business.

Feedback from audiences motivated Pashy to keep perfecting her act until she became passionate about being an MC.

The city fathers, she said, have been supportive as they have been hiring her for most of their functions including the annual mayor’s half-marathon, Zimbabwe and South Africa two countries marathon and awareness campaigns.

Pashy has also become a common figure during most State functions around the Beitbridge district.

“Quite humbling to me is how my hometown has acknowledged my talent and given me support. I’ve hosted quite a number of special events and that makes me very grateful to the community for embracing women empowerment,” she added.

The ever-smiling Pashy could not conceal her excitement about the warm reception she has experienced outside the Beitbridge district.

However, she said the Covid-19 pandemic had slowed her down considering that social gatherings are currently restricted. Resultantly, some of her gigs set for Harare and Bulawayo have been provisionally suspended.

“Had it not been for the pandemic, I was scheduled to perform at a wedding in Bulawayo and a bridal shower in Harare. All this has shown me that one’s gender should never be a limiting factor to success, only the sky should be the limit,” said the MC.

Although she has a tight programme of being a mother, teacher, and MC, Pashy said she has learnt to make time for all her responsibilities with the help of her supportive husband. She said she knows when to draw the line and always consults with her husband before taking up any jobs. This, she says strengthens the couple’s respect for each other.

“I do my teaching job exceptionally well and I’m so proud about the results which I’ve consistently produced over the years. This is despite the fact that I have a tight schedule as the most sought-after MC,” said Pashy.

Pashy said her long-term plan is to start her own events management company and use her journalism experience to grow into a larger corporate.

“To other women who wish to travel the same road, I say be confident and never allow any challenge to get bigger than you. Society is not scary as imagined, it actually treats us the way we want to be treated,” she said.

“The more we fear, the darker the situation will always seem, but the moment we decide to face it, everything just lights up. So women should rise, no one is marginalising them, but themselves.

“Nothing is a preserve for any specific gender, we can all do anything and everything as long as we believe in ourselves.” – @tupeyo