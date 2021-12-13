Messi v Ronaldo LOCKED IN as Liverpool, City and Chelsea get dream CL draws

Manchester United drew Paris Saint-Germain in the first knockout stage of the Champions League. (Sourec: Fox Sports)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United will face Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain in the first knockout round of the Champions League.

There was just a one-in-six chance the two GOAT contenders would be drawn against each other.

The tricky draw for the Red Devils contrasts with the ties for the three other Premier League clubs, all of whom will be feeling somewhat fortunate.

Manchester City will face Villareal, Liverpool will battle RB Salzburg and Chelsea drew Lille.

There was early confusion as the UEFA officials wrongly drew Manchester United as an opponent for Villareal, which was not allowed because they were in the same group. United’s ball should not have been placed in the bowl of eligible teams on that occasion.

Last 16 ties (second team hosts second leg)

Benfica (POR) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Villareal (ESP) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) vs Bayern Munich (GER)

RB Salzburg (AUT) vs Liverpool (ENG)

Inter Milan (ITA) vs Ajax (NED)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) vs Juventus (ITA)

Chelsea (ENG) vs Lille (FRA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Manchester United (ENG)

GROUP WINNERS

Ajax (Netherlands), Bayern Munich (Germany), Juventus (Italy), Liverpool (England), Lille (France), Manchester City (England), Manchester United (England), Real Madrid (Spain)

GROUP RUNNERS-UP

Atletico Madrid (Spain), Benfica (Portugal), Chelsea (England), Inter Milan (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain (France), RB Salzburg (Austria), Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), Villarreal (Spain)

Who could Liverpool have been drawn against?

PSG, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, Villarreal, RB Salzburg

Who could Manchester City have been drawn against?

Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, RB Salzburg, Villarreal, Benfica

Who could Manchester United have been drawn against?

Atletico Madrid, PSG, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, RB Salzburg

Who could Chelsea have been drawn against?

Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Lille

