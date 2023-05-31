Methodist Church in Zimbabwe embarks on medical outreach

Chronicle Writer

THE Methodist Church in Zimbabwe (MCZ) would embark on a two-day medical outreach programme starting tomorrow (Friday) up to Saturday in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central province.

The outreach is being undertaken in collaboration with Population Services Zimbabwe, [email protected] Foundation Trust, and Trinity Pharmacy, among other partners.

To be held at Mt Darwin District Hospital, the medical outreach seeks to assist more than 500 beneficiaries, young and old from Mt Darwin and its surrounding communities.

MCZ District Bishop for Harare East, Reverend Edmore Chiota, said the medical outreach programme buttresses the church’s vision to be an ‘empowered and connected Christian community impacting society”.

He said the church is not just about winning souls and preaching the word, but going the extra mile to cater to the needs of the communities and members of the society it serves, including the provision of health services.

“We have mobilized healthcare professionals, members of the clergy, and social workers to provide a variety of services such as temperature checks; glucose tests; BP checks; dental examinations; eye tests; cancer tests; malaria tests; treatment of minor conditions; dispensing drugs; referrals for further investigation and treatment and counselling,” said Bishop Chiota.

He said the medical outreach is in recognition of the fact that Christians and Methodists in particular, have an obligation to extend a helping hand to those in need. They also have an obligation to demonstrate their faith by doing God’s will and practical love they show to others.

As such, Bishop Chiota said the outreach is in response to the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ’s commandment to ‘love one another’, and also complements Government’s efforts in the provision of world-class health services.

Article 70 of the MCZ Catechism states that: “A member of the Methodist Church is committed to working out his faith in daily life, the offering of personal service in the community, the Christian use of his resources, and the support of the Church in its total world mission”.

Thus, medical outreach is a timely intervention as a lot of less privileged people who happen to be the majority of the population have several health challenges and often struggle to afford medical care costs, particularly those in rural areas.

“So, the idea is to provide free primary healthcare such as carrying out basic medical checks, carrying out simple investigations, providing treatment, dispensing drugs, and making referrals for further treatment, and giving health talks, and counselling,” said Bishop Chiota.

In terms of scale and magnitude, the church has said this outreach is the biggest to date and many more such events are planned in the rural areas.

Bishop Chiota said although this event is a Harare East District Church community as a whole, it is being spearheaded by the District Health and Social Services Committee (H&SSC) under the leadership of the District Christian Social Responsibility and Human Rights Committee (CSR&HRC).

The District H&SSC is a subcommittee of the District CSR&HRC. The mandate of the latter is to lead and advise the church in carrying out its obligation to care for orphans, the elderly, the infirm, children, widows and widowers, the less privileged, and to seek justice for the oppressed.

“We have a number of related activities scheduled between now and the end of the year. The list includes Albinism Awareness Day, Anti-Drug Trafficking Day, Anti-Human Trafficking Day, International Day of the Girl Child, and Justice Week. Above all we truly thank the volunteers, partners and those who donated to this noble cause,” said Bishop Chiota.