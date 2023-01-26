Mhindirira, Silla AWOL…’Highlanders not in panic mode’

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club’s preparations for the 2023 season are in their second week and there is no sign of Soccer Star of the Year finalist Devine Mhindirira as well as fellow midfielder Adrian Silla, a development the club says should not worry fans.

Mhindirira and Silla are said to be in Harare, with the pair reportedly eyeing a switch to Bosso’s biggest rivals Dynamos despite being contracted to Amahlolanyama.

Highlanders are however adamant that their absence is only due to the pair attending to some personal matters and should be reporting for duty in the coming days.

“There is no reason to panic. The position on Mhindirira has not changed since last week. He spoke to the coaches, he is attending to personal issues and should be here once he is done. Adrian Silla as well is dealing with a personal issue,” said Bosso communications and marketing officer Nozibelo Maphosa.

Rumours have been awash that Mhindirira is trying to force his way out of Highlanders for non-payment of signing-on fees. Mhindirira, together with other Highlanders players who extended their contracts last year were informed that the sign-on fees would be paid at the end of this month when the club sends an invoice to their main sponsors, Sakunda Holdings who pay directly into players’ bank accounts.

Besides Dynamos, Mhindirira has also been linked with a move to various local clubs and a Sudanese outfit.

While Highlanders appear to be calm about the Mhindirira situation, the fact that the player decided to leave for Harare days before the return of head coach Baltemar Brito and his first assistant Antonio Torres could be an indication that the player’s heart is no longer at Amahlolanyama. Mhindirira joined Highlanders from Bulawayo City in 2018 and has developed into a reliable midfielder over the years. He had his best season in a Highlanders shirt in the 2021/22 period, which saw him voted as one of the best players in the land.

So far, Bosso has announced the departure of Bukhosi “Zakhu” Sibanda following the expiry of his contract at the end of 2022 as well as Nqobizitha Masuku who joined Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy on a permanent transfer. Muziwakhe Dlamini has also left the club, with Bosso indicating that the separation was by mutual consent.

Bosso have promoted Gillian Nyathi from Bosso90, recalled goalkeeper Reward Muza from his loan spell at Bulawayo City, extended the contract of defender Andrew Tandi and secured Calvin Chigonero for a season from FC Talen Vision. – @innocentskizo.