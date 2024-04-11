Midlands Amai’s Provincial Traditional Cookout Competition showcases culinary talent in Gweru

Online Writer

THE Midlands province was abuzz with excitement as First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa’s Provincial Traditional Cookout Competition took place at Mkoba Teachers College in Gweru.

The event showcased the culinary skills of both professional chefs and students from tertiary institutions.

Participants demonstrated their expertise in preparing traditional dishes, captivating the audience with their creativity and culinary flair.

The cookout competition not only celebrated Zimbabwean cuisine but also provided a platform for young talents to showcase their cooking abilities.

The event highlighted the rich culinary heritage of the Midlands province and served as a delightful showcase of local culinary talent.