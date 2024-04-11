WATCH President Mnangagwa Welcomes Ambassador-designate Atonis Madritis, Strengthening Zimbabwe-Cyprus Relations

Online Writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today welcomed Ambassador-designate Atonis Madritis from the Republic of Cyprus at State House, where he received his credentials.

During their meeting, Ambassador Madritis emphasised the historical relationship between Zimbabwe and Cyprus, tracing back to their shared colonial past as former British colonies.

WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXCHUp6rKzk

The ambassador’s remarks highlighted the potential for further strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

President Mnangagwa acknowledged the significance of the longstanding connection and expressed his commitment to fostering cooperation and collaboration between Zimbabwe and Cyprus.

The exchange of credentials solidified Ambassador Madritis as the official representative of Cyprus in Zimbabwe, setting the stage for future diplomatic engagements and partnership opportunities