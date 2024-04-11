WATCH: Minister of Information Launches Media Industry Sexual Harassment Policy in Harare

Online Writer

THE Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere, today officially launched the Media Industry Sexual Harassment and Sexual Violence Policy at a Hotel in Harare.

The policy aims to address the pressing issue of sexual harassment within the media industry, providing answers to the important questions of why, where, when, who, and how when dealing with this problem.

WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3JmBKU1eB0&t=12s

By introducing this policy, the Government demonstrates its commitment to creating a safe and inclusive working environment for media professionals.

The launch of the policy marks a significant step forward in combating sexual harassment and promoting a culture of respect and dignity in the media sector.