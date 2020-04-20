Midlands mobilises resources against Covid-19

Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima chats with Zambezi Bulk Drilling Company managing director, Mr Chouenlai Chindanga after the latter’s company promised to drill three boreholes in support of Covid-19 fight while representatives of other companies look on

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

COMPANIES and individuals are mobilising resources to fight Covid-19 and so far $4,6 million has been raised with Unki Mine donating medical equipment and refurbishing Gweru Provincial Hospital wards at a total cost of R10 million.

Ordinary people, businesspeople, small and big mining companies in the Midlands province have chipped in with vehicles, food, cash among others to fight the virus.

Mimosa Mine in Zvishavane has also pledged to refurbish Gweru Isolation Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Ascot suburb.

The Midlands Provincial Covid-19 taskforce has said it is targeting to raise $12 million for infrastructure and equipment to fight the pandemic.

Addressing the provincial taskforce in Midlands yesterday, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima said donations amounting to $4,6 million had been raised and Unki Mine had donated medical equipment that includes ventilators and is helping to refurbish two wards at Gweru Provincial Hospital at a cost of R10 million.

“We have received donations from various companies and individuals. The donations amount to $4,6 million.

“This excludes the R10 million that we got from Unki Mines,” he said.

In Shurugwi North Constituency, Zanu-PF MP Cde Robson Nyathi has donated his vehicles and fuel to health officials involved in the Covid-19 awareness campaigns.

Chirumhanzu Constituency MP Cde Barbara Rwodzi has donated hand sanitisers and masks for use in her constituency.

ZBC board chairman Dr Josaya Tayi donated 10 hospital beds for the isolation wing at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Zambezi Bulk Drilling Company managing director, Mr Chouenlai Chindanga said his company was drilling three boreholes for use by residents in Kwekwe and Gweru.

“We found it necessary to complement Government efforts to fight the pandemic,” he said.

Mr Allan Manhanga, production manager at Sable Chemicals said his company was producing hand sanitisers for use in the fight against the pandemic.

The company donated sanitisers worth US$800 while Midlands State University (MSU) donated hand sanitisers and face masks worth $450.