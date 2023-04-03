Milton Rugby Festival lives up to billing

Brandon Moyo,Sports Reporter

THE Milton Easter Rugby Festival which took place at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds in Bulawayo lived up to expectation with high end rugby displayed by the schools which took part.

Held on Friday and Saturday, the fiesta featured schools from across the country and one from Botswana. A total of 22 matches were played across the two days and games took place on both fields at the city’s ceremonial home of rugby.

“The festival went really well, it was beyond our expectations. It was top notch and very impressive and we are hoping to attract more schools from around the country and even South Africa next time,” said tournament director Lovemore Mangwiro.

He added that he was impressed with the level of rugby displayed by the schools throughout the two days. Some of the teams that displayed top notch rugby include Lomagandi, Churchill and Botswana’s Under-19 Vultures.

Apart from reviving school boy rugby in the city, the tournament also served as preparation for other teams who have tours lined up. Christian Brothers College are heading on tour to South Africa while other teams will participate in the Prince Edward Festival later on in the month.

The Prince Edward event, which they will be using to celebrate 125 years of existence will take place from 24-29 April.

“The tournament was a resounding success, it went very well, it was good for our community and teams. Everyone enjoyed the interaction that took place and even the Botswana team enjoyed it a lot. It reached our expectations and it was good to get young people enjoy the game in a very successful and well organised tournament,” said Milton Boys High School headmaster, Similo Ncube.

Mouth-watering traditional matches took place over the two days much to the delight of fans who had come in to witness high level schools rugby.

Full results

Day One results

Field B, Under-16: Plumtree 10-0 Western Suburbs, Nkulumane 17-5 CBC, Milton 0-17 Allan Wilson, Goromonzi 5-19 Churchill, Petra 24-5 Gifford

First Teams: Western Suburbs 5-27 Goromonzi, Petra 0- 50 Wise Owl, CBC 0-20 Botswana, Plumtree 0-41 Churchill,

Day Two

Under-16: Plumtree 14-0 Goromonzi, Western Suburbs 12-5 Petra, CBC 0-31 Allan Wilson, Gifford 5-38 Nkulumane, Milton 10-0 Churchill

First Teams

Western Suburbs 15- 8 Milton Seconds, Goromonzi 0-21 Allan Wilson, Petra 5-38 Lomagundi Botswana 6-6 Wise Owl, CBC 0-24 Plumtree, Milton 3-21 Churchill. – @brandon_malvin