Mine Entra confirms President attendance

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to headline the 26th edition of Zimbabwe’s premier, mining, engineering and transport showcase, Mine Entra next week with organisers saying despite the shift in its traditional calendar placement, the market response has been high.

The exhibition is to run from November 1 to 3 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

The official opening is scheduled for Thursday, November 2.

The expo was initially set for June 28-30 in line with the usual calendar before being shifted.

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company said this year’s event will be held under the theme “Accelerating Economic Transformation Through Mineral Beneficiation”.

Organised in partnership with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, Mine Entra is one of the largest in the Southern African region.

Over the years, the expo has built a solid reputation for providing an integral business and networking platform and it is known for bringing together diverse players in the specialised sectors, providing a pivotal platform for high-level conversations towards shaping and improving the mining landscape in Zimbabwe.

This year’s edition has been curated to feature diverse networking and knowledge-sharing platforms that seek to further propel the national impetus to make mining a catalyst for inclusive economic growth, now and into the future.

ZITF chief executive officer Dr Nicholas Ndebele said the theme recognises that by prioritising value chain development and leveraging innovative mineral beneficiation processes, the mining sector has the potential to catalyse economic transformation through job creation, higher mining industry profitability, increased foreign direct investment and other multiplier benefits, all in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS1), which is integral in the pursuit of the attainment of Vision 2030.

“The focus of the 2023 show will therefore be on showcasing innovation in mining and mineral processing as well as providing an effective common platform for conversations to drive the growth and sustainable development of mining industries,” said Dr Ndebele.

“As organisers, our expectation is that this year’s show will be characterised by three days of high-level engagement, profitable networking and on-site deal-flow.”

Dr Ndebele said the exhibition aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, promote innovation, and drive growth in the mining industry and related sectors, such as transport, manufacturing, and construction.

“With the theme ‘Accelerating Economic Transformation through Mineral Beneficiation,’ the conference will focus on the significant topic of mineral beneficiation and its potential to unlock Zimbabwe’s full mineral resources’ value.

“Esteemed speakers from both national and international mining companies and organisations will share their success stories in implementing the beneficiation processes,” he said.

Dr Ndebele noted that despite the shift in its traditional calendar placement, the market response to Mine Entra has been encouraging.

“This bears witness that the show has lived up to its billing as a one-stop marketing intelligence, corporate profiling and business development solution for the mining and related industries,” said Dr Ndebele.

“To date, 169 direct exhibitors have confirmed their participation in this year’s show, occupying over 7,929 square metres of exhibition space. As last-minute bookings continue to come in on a daily basis, we anticipate that the show will close at near par with last year’s closing 202 exhibitors.”

“Of these direct exhibitors, nine are foreign exhibitors coming from the People’s Republic of China and South Africa. In terms of local participation, 70 percent of the confirmed exhibitors are coming from Harare while 21 percent will come from Bulawayo and the remainder from other cities.”

Dr Ndebele said industry support for Mine Entra remains high with various other targeted industry meetings set to run concurrently with the show which include the inaugural Lithium and Battery Minerals Conference organised by the Zimbabwe School of Mines.

The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe will host the traditional Joint Suppliers and Producers Forum.

A Small-Scale and Artisanal Miners Conference is scheduled for Friday and it seeks to provide an invaluable platform for small-scale and artisanal miners, industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to gather.

“This conference, aligned with the broad Mine Entra 2023 theme, runs under the sub-theme of ‘Unlocking Zimbabwe’s Mining Potential: Empowering Small-scale and Artisanal Miners.’

“It will highlight the significant economic contribution made by these miners and the need to create a conducive environment that fosters their growth and development,” said Dr Ndebele.