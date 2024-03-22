Mining company donates desks and chairs to improve learning conditions at Amazon Primary School

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

LEARNING conditions are set to improve at Amazon Primary School in Insiza District after a mining company operating in the area donated desks and chairs to the institution.

Ertheax Investments which operates Lion 2 West Mine and Tigress Mine donated 50 chairs and 50 desks to the school.

Tigress Mine manager, Mr Shepherd Siziba said the donation is part of efforts to give back to the community.

“As a company, we realised the need at Amazon Primary and that’s why we decided to donate furniture to the school. Ertheax Investments is operating two mining companies which are based in Insiza District, namely Lion 2 West Mine and Tigress Mine.

“As a company, we are benefiting from the resources in the community and that’s why we decided to come in and assist Amazon Primary with furniture. We hope to continue ploughing back to the community,” he said.

Insiza Ward 15 proportional representative councillor, Samukeliso Silengane said the intervention from the mining company will go a long way in improving the district’s education system. She said learning resources such as classroom blocks, furniture and textbooks play a critical role in the performance of learners. She said there is a need for various partners to come on board and support the Government’s vision of developing rural communities.

“When we look at our rural communities you will see that there is still a huge gap in the education sector. There is still a huge difference between the urban and rural children. The rural child is still disadvantaged because of the long distances walked to school, inadequate learning infrastructure and furniture and the digital divide.

“We need initiatives such as this one to empower our rural child. I’m glad that this mining company decided to plough back to the community which they are benefiting from and I urge other companies to do likewise,” she said.

Insiza Rural District Council chief executive officer, Mr Shepherd Tshuma urged various partners to come on board and complement Government and council efforts in developing communities.

He said President Mnangagwa has declared that Zimbabwe is open for business, a clear indication that there are ample business opportunities at the disposal of investors.

“As a district are always open and ready to welcome investors and partners that seek to develop our communities across all sectors. We have health, mining, infrastructure development, education, and agriculture among others. We also invite local business people and community members to come on board. This collaborated effort will go a long way in developing our communities and eventually, country,” he said.

@DubeMatutu