Minister of Information attends media workshop on HIV & Aids and Drug Abuse Awareness Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere

Online writer

THE Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, on Thursday attended a media workshop for journalists at CUT Hotel in Chinhoyi.

The workshop, hosted by the National Aids Council (NAC), focused on providing current updates on the HIV & Aids epidemic and statistics.

To achieve epidemic control and prevention, NAC aimed to raise awareness about the relationship between HIV & Aids and drug abuse. The workshop provided journalists with important information to effectively report on the ongoing efforts to combat HIV & Aids and promote public health initiatives. The event highlighted the collaborative approach taken by the Government and organizations like NAC in addressing critical health issues.

 

 

 

 

