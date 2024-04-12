Minister of Information attends media workshop on HIV & Aids and Drug Abuse Awareness

Online writer

THE Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, on Thursday attended a media workshop for journalists at CUT Hotel in Chinhoyi.

The workshop, hosted by the National Aids Council (NAC), focused on providing current updates on the HIV & Aids epidemic and statistics.

To achieve epidemic control and prevention, NAC aimed to raise awareness about the relationship between HIV & Aids and drug abuse. The workshop provided journalists with important information to effectively report on the ongoing efforts to combat HIV & Aids and promote public health initiatives. The event highlighted the collaborative approach taken by the Government and organizations like NAC in addressing critical health issues.