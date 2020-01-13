Minister slams roller meal subsidy abuse

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has slammed people abusing the subsidised mealie-meal facility by hoarding and re-selling it for a profit.

The Government is subsidising mealie-meal to ensure it remains affordable to the majority of Zimbabweans.

According to New Ziana, Prof Ncube has said he has been made aware of the abuse of the facility.

“I am aware that roller meal being sold at a subsidised price of $50 per 10kg is finding its way across the borders.

“I am aware some people are buying it at $50 and selling it across borders and making a margin by selling at a higher price,” he said.

“That of course we frown upon, it is not something that we welcome and it should stop.”

Prof Ncube said subsidies were meant to benefit ordinary Zimbabweans and not individuals trying to make money.

Regardless, he said, the Government was still exploring options to put more products on its subsidy programme for the benefit of citizens.

“We will put more products on the subsidy programme so that our citizens can continue to benefit,” he said.

Recently President Mnangagwa also announced that new subsidies for at least seven basic commodities would be introduced soon to relieve the nation from relentless price increases.

Speaking during a National Clean-up campaign at Kuwadzana 2 Shopping Centre in the capital recently, President Mnangagwa said the Government would make sure that prices of basic commodities would remain affordable to the public.

“I was advised that there are seven basic commodities which should not be scarce. We are going to make sure that these are found at affordable prices for our people.

“We are working on that, be patient. These things are being rolled out, we have the money to do that,” he said. — New Ziana.