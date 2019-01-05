Ministerial delegation to meet civil servants

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

A HIGH-powered ministerial delegation will on Monday meet civil servants’ representatives in Harare to discuss the prevailing challenges faced by Government workers.

Acting Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare July Moyo yesterday said the meeting was part of the Government’s commitment to resolve matters concerning its workers.

“Following the commitment made towards the close of 2018, the Government has scheduled a meeting with all registered Public Service Staff Associations on January 7, 2019 at 10AM at the NSSA building in Harare.

“This meeting is part of Government’s commitment to engage with all its employees in pursuit of developing common positions in relation to the improvement of employee salaries and generally resolve any matters that impact their conditions of service,” said acting Minister Moyo in a statement.

He said invitations have been extended to members of the Apex Council and all registered public service staff associations to attend the meeting.

He added that in attendance representing the Government will be the Ministers of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Finance and Economic Development, Primary and Secondary Education, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development and the chairman of the Public Service Commission.

Teachers had yesterday said they would not report for duty when schools open for the 2019 first term, if their grievances, which include getting paid in foreign currency are not addressed.

Zimta president Mr Richard Gundane yesterday said it was impossible for teachers to report for duty due to financial incapacities.

“Just as we warned Government in the last quarter of 2018, Government must address issues raised in the declarations urgently. Teachers must be adequately remunerated and supported.

“Teachers across the country are raising genuine evidence of how incapacitated they are as a result of the prevailing economic crisis.

“Province by province, our Zimta structures are forwarding their declarations as evidence,’’ said Mr Gundane.

He said it was sad that the Government has ignored the association’s calls for specific allowances to be introduced to cushion educators from poor salary levels.

“We therefore implore the Government to intercede with the relevant ministries and the Office of the President to resolve to act now and make sure that teachers’ grievances are addressed,” said Mr Gundane.

Zimta Matabeleland North provincial secretary Mr Tafadzwa Munodawafa said members in the province will not be reporting for duty until government agrees to pay them in US dollars.

“As Matabeleland North, we have declared that members will not report for duty until salaries are paid in US dollars. We’re concerned about the abrupt changes in the prevailing economic challenges that are being left unchecked by the employer.

“Salaries have been eroded averagely to US$2,50 per day, which is far below the bread basket needs for a family of six,” said Mr Munodawafa.

He said in Matabeleland North, transport costs have quadrupled beyond the reach of teachers, making it impossible to report for duty.

“For example, transport from Bulawayo to Tshongogwe in Lupane rose from $13 to $50. From Bulawayo to Pelandaba in Tsholotsho the transport cost rose from $10 to $40.

“From Bulawayo to Binga, members are forced to pay $80, up from $20.

“In terms of cost of living, prices have gone up while medication has three tier pricing system. Building materials are beyond the reach of all while the cost of sending our children to school is proving to be impossible as uniforms are no longer affordable to a simple teacher. Some have been forced to withdraw their children from boarding schools,” said Mr Munodawafa.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has, however, said Government would not remunerate any of its workers in US dollars because the Government does not print United States dollars. – @pamelashumba1