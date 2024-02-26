Ministry hosts workshop in Victoria Falls to evaluate progress in National Adaptation Plan implementation

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

THE Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife is hosting a National Adaptation Plan workshop in Victoria Falls to assess progress in terms of prerequisites for implementing policies around adaptation.

To be attended by delegates from across the globe including development partners, the workshop will start on Tuesday 27 February, and end on 29 February.

The Peer Learning Forum transitioning from planning to implementation in the National Adaptation Plan is co-organised by the NAP Global Network and the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Environment with financial support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The objectives of the event include assessing if the prerequisites for implementing national adaptation priorities strategically are in place, identifying gaps, better understanding how to develop projects and programmes in a timely, coordinated, and efficient manner, addressing national adaptation priorities and understanding how to strengthen the environment for implementing national adaptation priorities.

According to the programme, discussions will be around financing priorities articulated through NAPs via investment planning, budgeting, and proposed development.

Delegates will also determine if national adaptation priorities are implementation-ready through analysis of prerequisites for implementation readiness.

They will also focus on establishing the enabling environment for NAP implementation which in addition to financing, includes leadership, institutional arrangements, engagement, data, knowledge and communications and skills and capacities.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment Professor Prosper Matodi will officiate at the workshop on Tuesday.