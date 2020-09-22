Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Matabeleland South province deputy director commits suicide

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THE Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Matabeleland South province deputy director Mr Elfas Siziba (58) allegedly hanged himself in a bushy area near his house in Gwanda town following a misunderstanding with his first wife.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which happened near NSSA Complex in the Central Business District.

Insp Makonese said the late Mr Siziba was last seen by his family on Saturday at around 10PM and he was found hanging from a tree by a passerby on Sunday at around 9AM.

“I can confirm that we recorded a case of sudden death by hanging near NSSA Complex in Gwanda. Elfas Siziba was last seen by his family on Saturday at around 10PM as he retired to bed. He was found hanging from a tree at around 9AM.The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and his body was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary,” she said.

Insp Mangena said investigations were underway.

A source said the late Mr Siziba left a suicide note indicating that he had a misunderstanding with his first wife.

@DubeMatutu