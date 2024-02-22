Models association rejects US$10k offer

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Model Awards (BMA) were launched two years ago by the Bulawayo Models Association to honour the best ramp talent in the city. But now, the awards are facing a challenge that could test their integrity and commitment.

A well-known saying goes, “Every man has his price” but the leaders of the BMA are not tempted by the offer of US$10 000 to sell their project.

Chronicle Showbiz has obtained a secret conversation between the president of the BMA, Khaya-elihle Pardon Khanye, and a person only identified as “Tshuma”.

In the WhatsApp chat, Tshuma tries to persuade Khanye to sell the awards and work under him.

“We are willing to buy the awards from you and you work under us. We pay you yet we would have bought the awards. Just name your price. We had a budget of US$10 000 to buy any running project this year and yours was one of them,” said Tshuma.

Khanye was not impressed by the proposal and questioned the motives behind it.

“Instead of having a mindset of buying out people from projects they started wholeheartedly, why not invest in the dream?

“We once approached these people for sponsorship and partnerships and they turned us down.

Now, we are slowly blooming and they want to buy us out.

“Meaning they only believe in things that are already bloomed or fully grown and it’s extremely heartbreaking.

“In future, they must at least give advice and mentors-hip to upcoming and growing projects than just trying to reap where they did not sow, we are not for sale,” said an angry Khanye. —@MbuleloMpofu