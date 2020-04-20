More than 2 800 tested for Covid-19

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

MORE than 2 800 people have been tested for Covid-19 countrywide, 25 of them testing positive resulting in three deaths from the deadly virus.

From the 25 confirmed cases, Bulawayo and Harare have 10 cases each while Mashonaland East province has four cases and Matabeleland North province has a single case, but the person has since recovered.

Three people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the country, two of them in Harare and one in Bulawayo.

Two patients have so far recovered, patient 1, from Victoria Falls in Matabeleland North and patient 3 from Ruwa, Mashonaland East.

In a statement on Sunday night, Health and Child Care Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva clarified that Mutare, the Manicaland provincial capital does not have a Covid-29 positive case as the Ministry had previously reported.

She said the patient who was previously reported as a Manicaland positive case, is actually a returning resident coming from the United Kingdom who still quarantined in Harare as per regulations.

Hence, the patient has been properly profiled as a Harare case increasing the positive cases in Harare to 10.

Dr Mahomva said 225 tests done on Sunday came out Covid-19 negative, increasing to 2 851 all the tests conducted in the country.

She urged members of the public to take note of the national lockdown that has been extended to May 3.

