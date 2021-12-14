More than 70 000 arrested for cross border crimes

14 Dec, 2021 - 15:12 0 Views
0 Comments
More than 70 000 arrested for cross border crimes

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested 77 396 people for cross border offences while 62 739 have been arrested for illegal mining operations.

In their twitter page police said on December 12 a total of 427 people were arrested for cross border offences while 130 were arrested for illegal mine operations.

Police in January launched operation “no to cross border crimes/mhosva pamiganhu ngadzipere/ amacala kawaphele emingceleni elizwe” in a bid to curb criminal activities occurring at the borders.

Police also launched operation “isitsheketsha kasiphele/chikorokoza ngachipere and no to machete gangs”.

“On 12 December police arrested 427 people countrywide under the operation “no to cross border crimes”. So far police have arrested 77 396 people throughout the country since the operation commenced in January 2021.

“Meanwhile 130 people were arrested under the operation “chikorokoza ngachipere/isitsheketsha kasiphele and no to machete gangs” bringing the accumulative arrests to 62 739,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting